BOSTON (WHDH) - A local 9-year-old is going to get to meet Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, thanks to Make-A-Wish Massachusetts.

New photos showing the surprise wish reveal during the organization’s Massachusetts and Rhode Island Gala on Saturday night.

Tairih King will have his wish granted. The moment, causing him to show tears of joy.

Tairih will meet Tatum at the Garden on Thursday.

