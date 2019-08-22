Malden police escort baseball team playing in Little League Challenger Division World Series

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Players on a special baseball team are not letting their physical and intellectual disabilities hold them back.

Malden Police escorted the District 12 team from Malden as they are headed to Pennsylvania to play in the Little League Challenger Division World Series.

Coach Ron Giovino says, “It’s an amazing honor, we’re very excited about getting down there.”

This is the first time in history a challenger team from the Bay State is playing in the big game.

President of District 12 Challenger League Marie Shea says, “It’s such an honor to be able to go and to represent Massachusetts.”

The team got a show of support from the men and women in blue.

Malden Police Department Chief Kevin Molis says, “Today we’re going to create a canyon of heroes from this location all the way to the highway as they go on this journey to Pennsylvania and it’s one of the days when being a police officer is truly the greatest profession in the world.”

Players say no matter what the score is, everyone will come home a winner.

The exhibition game will be broadcasted on PBS stations across the country on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

