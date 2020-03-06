Malden police seek help in search for missing teenage boy

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are turning to the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Joseph Abrantes Sousa was last seen at Somerville High School on March 4 wearing black jogging pants, a black sweatshirt with red lettering on the shoulders, black sneakers and a black backpack, according to a post on the Malden Police Department’s Twitter.

Sousa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 781-322-1212.

Malden Police Department @ 781-322-1212 #MissingPerson Or Submit A TIP Anonymously Via TIP411 Text “MALDEN” And Message Tip To 847411(Tip411) — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) March 6, 2020

