Malden police seek help in search for missing teenage boy

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Malden are turning to the public for help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.
Joseph Abrantes Sousa was last seen at Somerville High School on March 4 wearing black jogging pants, a black sweatshirt with red lettering on the shoulders, black sneakers and a black backpack, according to a post on the Malden Police Department’s Twitter.
Sousa is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall weighing about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 781-322-1212.
