BOSTON (WHDH) - A new Malibu Barbie Café opened in Boston’s Faneuil Hall marketplace Friday, giving fans of the iconic fashion doll the opportunity to experience the franchise in a unique way.

The café was brought to the city by Bucket Listers, a media experiences brand, and Mattel Inc., the leading global play company that houses the Barbie franchise. The family-friendly pop-up restaurant is inspired by the “groovy beachside energy of 1970s Malibu,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

The café will offer guests a fast-casual menu created by Master Chef finalist and Chopped Champion Chef Becky Brown featuring all day far, desserts, and a variety of drinks.

The pop-up will also have exclusive merchandise, and several interactive activities including a roller rink. The café is also set to host special events like cupcake decorating classes, paint parties, and adult skate nights.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of Malibu Barbie Café in Boston, bringing a truly unique experience that celebrates the Barbie brand and all she represents to the city,” said Julie Freeland, Vice President of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel.

Tickets for the restaurant start at $25 per person and are available exclusively to buy on the Bucket Listers website. Children under two-years-old do not require a ticket.

The café will remain open unitl July 19, 2026.

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