RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man was arraigned Thursday after he was accused of assaulting a Canton Public Schools bus driver during a dispute Tuesday morning.

Aaron Whitehead, 31, is charged with Assault and Battery on a Person Over the Age of 60, Witness Intimidation, Malicious Destruction of Property, and Disorderly Conduct.

Police said the incident began by the Blue Hills Regional Technical High School, when Whitehead parked and attempted to get his daughter onto a bus at an unscheduled stop. When the 65-year-old bus driver told the girl she could only get on at her regular stop, the driver reported Whitehead boarded the bus, got angry, and shouted, “I’m going to (expletive) you up at the next stop!”

The police report says after that confrontation, the driver became concerned and called his dispatcher as he continued on his route. The report says when the man was on the phone with the dispatcher, he was advising that police should be called.

“It states the defendant was trying to take the phone away from him before any of the physical altercation happened,” said Prosecutor Greg O’Neill.

Police said just more than a mile away, the driver again encountered Whitehead at an apartment complex on the Canton/Randolph town line. The driver said Whitehead then yelled, “You’re doing to leave my (expletive) kid in the street?” The driver said Whitehead then punched him approximately seven or eight times in the head.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for a laceration under his left eye, according to the police report.

Whitehead is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on May 5.

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