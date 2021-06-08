MARLBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man accused of attacking a woman and trying to forcefully remove her clothes on a rail trail in Marlboro on Monday morning.

The 40-year-old victim told police that she was walking on the Assabet River Rail Trail near the intersection of Fitchburg Street and Sasseville Way around 6:20 a.m. when the man attacked, according to Marlboro police.

“The suspect grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground towards the shoulder of the trail. The victim screamed loudly and fought to defend herself as the suspect tried to pull off some of her clothing,” police said in a Facebook post.

The woman was able to break free from the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Marlboro resident Jonathan Parker, and recorded her attacker on video as he fled the area in the opposite direction, police added.

People who use the heavily traveled rail trail praised the woman’s quick thinking.

“To have the thought to just turn around and film, I think I would just start screaming and running, so amazing for her,” said Gabriella Grilla, who was walking the trail.

Authorities released the video of the suspect fleeing to the public, along with surveillance pictures, leading to the identification and arrest of Parker, police said.

He is due to be arraigned on charges of assault and battery and assault with intent to rape.

Police say the victim suffered minor injuries to her mouth and leg.

