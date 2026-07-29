BOSTON (WHDH) - A Beacon Hill man is facing criminal charges after police say he called in a bomb threat to a downtown movie theater following his removal from the venue for harassing an employee.

Officers responding to a reported bomb threat at the AMC on Tremont Street around 3:45 p.m. spoke with an employee who minutes earlier had requested assistance with a male patron making inappropriate comments toward a female employee.

The man, believed to be under the influence of an unknown substance, was escorted from the theater. Security stated that as he was being removed, he displayed two sharpened chopsticks and threatened a theater manager before leaving on foot on Tremont Street.

Officers arrived and canvassed the area of Boston Common and Washington Street and located a man matching the suspect description. Separately, an officer reviewing surveillance footage identified the suspect on camera leaving the theater and traveling through Downtown Crossing into a restaurant on Washington Street, where he was found and taken into custody.

During the frisk, officers located a cell phone. A callback to the number used to call in the bomb threat confirmed it matched the phone in the suspect’s possession. An Explosion Detection Canine confirmed the suspect was not in possession of explosives.

Christopher McFadden, 55, was arrested on charges of calling in a bomb threat with serious public alarm, disturbing the peace, subsequent offense, and an outstanding warrant. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

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