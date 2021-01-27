Man accused of hurling racial slurs at Black family, threatening to douse them in gasoline, burn them

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A 61-year-old man is facing a criminal complaint after allegedly violating the state’s Civil Rights Act over the summer.

The complaint alleges that John Doran shouted racial slurs at a Black family as they were at a gas station in Seabrook, New Hampshire on July 29, 2020.

Things escalated when one of the victims approached Doran at which point Doran brandished a gas pump and threatened to douse the man with gasoline and burn him, according to a release issued by Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young.

Authorities believe the threats and acts were motivated by the victim’s race.

Doran faces a fine of up to $5,000 and may also face further civil rights violations.

No further information was released.

