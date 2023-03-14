BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of killing a 13-year-old in Mattapan appeared in court on Tuesday to face a charge of first degree murder after prosecutors said he shot Tyler Lawrence of Norwood on Jan. 29.

Csean Skerritt, 34, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday following a grand jury indictment on March 9. He was previously arraigned in Dorchester District Court after his arrest last month.

Lawrence, who lived in Norwood, was walking by the intersection of Babson and Fremont streets in Mattapan when he was killed. The teen had been in the area to visit his grandparents.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the investigation led police to Skerritt, who had been taken into custody a day before for allegedly distributing fentanyl on Feb. 1, just days after Lawrence’s death.

Skerritt has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

He has another court date scheduled for April.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)