IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WHDH) — A convicted felon is facing a slew of charges after police say he performed sexual acts on his dogs as well as possessed videos of child pornography.

A search of 42-year-old Jason Havelt’s home in Ijamsville, Maryland on March 17 led to his arrest on charges of child pornography with the intent to promote/distribute, possession of child pornography, firearm possession with a felony conviction, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, two counts of rifle/shotgun in possession with a felony conviction, two counts of possessing a rifle/shotgun being convicted of a disqualifying crime, and seven counts of aggravated cruelty to an animal, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives received tips back in November 2021 about animal abuse and cruelty and were able to identify Havelt as the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

A USB drive provided to the sheriff’s office and Frederick County Animal Control allegedly showed pictures of Havelt performing sexual acts on his dogs.

Further forensic examinations of three cellphones seized from Havelt reportedly revealed more images and videos of animal abuse.

Detectives also found videos of child pornography, including acts with animals, amid an ongoing search of Havelt’s electronic devices, the sheriff’s office said.

They also discovered pictures of Havelt in his home with multiple weapons, including rifles, shotguns, and handguns, the sheriff’s office added. Havelt is a convicted felon and is therefore prohibited from owning firearms.

