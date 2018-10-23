Man accused of smashing another man over the head with witch’s cauldron in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Everett man is facing an assault charge after he reportedly smashed another man’s head with a witch’s cauldron in Salem over the weekend.

The Salem News reported that officers on patrol near the intersection of Essex Street and Hawthorne Boulevard late Saturday night were approached by a man who was bleeding from the head.

The victim told police that he was inside a shop that sells witchcraft-related items when he was attacked by 35-year-old Cory Nelson, according to the newspaper.

Officers later found Nelson falling over himself inside the shop near an array of decorative cauldrons. Police told the newspaper that Nelson reeked of alcohol.

The victim refused treatment for a cut to his head.

Nelson pleaded not guilty Monday in Salem District Court to a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

