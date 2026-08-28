FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man appeared in court Friday morning after he told police he killed a woman in Framingham Thursday “by mistake,” according to a police report.

Flavio Dias is charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty to the charge in Framingham District Court Friday.

“He states, very clearly, ‘can I have the police? A homicide just happened here right now,'” the prosecutor said in court Friday.

In a joint statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said Framingham police responded to a home on Waverly Street for a report of an assault and an unresponsive female at approximately 12:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a 33-year-old woman dead inside.

“He says, ‘I went crazy and suffocated her,’ later on, says that he strangled her. He describes that she was at this house and that they were doing drugs. He describes that they got into an argument because he wanted to have sex and she did not. He was struggling with her when he committed those acts,” the prosecutor said. “He makes a phone call in Portuguese, and in Portuguese he describes to the person on the other side of the line, the other side of the call, that he strangled this woman.”

One member of the victim’s family had to be escorted out of the courthouse during the arraignment following an outburst. The victim’s family members had no comment outside of court.

Dias is being held without bail. He is due back in court next week for a dangerousness hearing.

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