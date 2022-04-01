BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder after a shootout with Boston police earlier in the week, officials said.

Police said Jeff Anilus, 31, of Randolph, fled after a traffic stop by Shattuck Hospital early Thursday morning and then shot at officers, who then shot him. Anilus was arraigned over Zoom at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and his attorney entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf because he was unable to communicate due to his injuries.

Anilus was charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of illegal firearm and ammunition, driving with a suspended license and failure to stop. He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, set for Wednesday, April 6.

