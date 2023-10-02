WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 45-year-old Lakeville man was arraigned on weapons charges Monday after he was shot by police last week.

Timothy Hladik was arraigned from his hospital bed as he faces multiple charges including two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He has also been charged with two counts of threat to commit a crime, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

Hladik was held without bail pending the result of a dangerousness hearing now scheduled for Oct. 12, the DA’s office said.

Police said Hladik approached a Lakeville police officer early Friday morning and pulled out what looked like a handgun.

Lakeville Police Chief Matthew Perkins said the officer had been monitoring traffic and ordered Hladik to drop the object as he approached.

As the incident unfolded, Perkins said an off-duty state trooper who was driving by stopped to help the officer.

Perkins said both the trooper and the officer gave further commands for the man to drop the object before they shot Hladik.

Neither the officer nor the trooper were hurt in the incident.

