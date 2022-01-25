BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police say he fired several gunshots inside a hotel room in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Christopher Eggleston, 37, of Bedford, is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court on a felony charge of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of disorderly conduct at the Hampton Inn on Hawthorne Drive in Bedford shortly after midnight learned that a guest had expressed concern about a loud noise in a nearby room, police said.

Police say Eggleston fired several shots while inside the hotel and pierced the door of another room. A search of his room reportedly yielded a semi-automatic Glock handgun.

Eggleston was taken into custody without incident.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)