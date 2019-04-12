Man arrested after New Bedford teen bit several times by pit bull during altercation

NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog owner is facing a slew of charges after his pit bull bit a 13-year-old New Bedford girl several times during an altercation in the street last Friday.

A cell phone video captured the teen, named Victoria, physically fighting with another girl on Linden Street when the dog attacked her.

“The dog ran on me, scratched my knee (because) my legs were up trying to get the dog off,” Victoria recalled.

She was bitten several times but eventually got the dog off and went to the hospital.

“He bit me on my back and then I was trying to get up, it bit me on my arm,” she said.

Victoria claims that at first, the dog’s owner tried using the dog to scare her and the other kids who were arguing in the street.

He then allegedly unleashed the dog when Victoria and another girl got physical.

“I just had hits coming at me and then there was the dog biting me and everyone screaming and I was, like, frozen,” she said.

New Bedford police say they were able to identify the dog’s owner, whose name has not been released, and arrested him.

Police added that the dog was taken by animal control.

