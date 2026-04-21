BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a right hamstring strain and recalled lefty Tyler Samaniego from Triple-A Worcester to replace him on the roster.

Gray lasted just 2 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers on Monday, giving up one run on three hits before experiencing discomfort in his right leg. He said after the game he had similar problems in 2022 and ’24.

“I kind of knew what it was,” he said. “It just happens every now and then. It’s just something that I’m always having to monitor since the first time it happened.”

Gray, 36, is 2-1 with a 4.30 ERA in five starts this season. He is 127-103 with a 3.59 ERA in a 14-year career with six teams.

Samaniego, 27, made his major league debut on April 8 against the Milwaukee Brewers and appeared in three games for the Red Sox, throwing 3 2/3 hitless, scoreless innings. He is 10-8 with a 3.89 ERA over six minor league seasons.

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