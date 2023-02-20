WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man is facing charges after a fatal shooting at a home in Woburn early Monday morning, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said officers were called to a home on Washington Street for “a report of a disturbance” around 3:40 a.m.

Police arriving at the location soon found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials said a 22 year old Cambridge man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, a 26-year-old from Woburn, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and later arrested, according to the DA’s office.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the DA said.

Officials originally said a preliminary investigation found the two men appeared to know each other and that the shooting was not a random act of violence.

In a statement Monday evening, though, Rufo and Ryan said authorities are still investigating whether the two men knew each other, adding that the motive for this incident also remains under investigation.

Police had the crime scene sealed off for hours with homicide detectives searching for evidence.

State troopers were also on scene using K-9s in their investigation.

Neighbors responded, reacting to the shooting as investigators continued their work.

As detectives continued to search for a motive, residents speaking with 7NEWS said they’re confident police will determine who is behind this shooting.

“The police force does well in this city,” one resident said. “So, I believe they’ll find out who did it and how it happened.”

The medical examiner cleared the scene in Woburn on Monday afternoon.

Washington Street has since reopened.

The Woburn man arrested in this case is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday in Woburn District Court.

