LANCASTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Lancaster, New Hampshire man arrested for allegedly damaging items at a convenience store on Thursday is accused of returning to the store the next day and crashing his car through the front doors of the business, police said.

Officers responding to the Big Apple store on Main Street around 10 p.m. Thursday arrested Richard Ruddy, 35, on charges of disorderly conduct, misdemeanor breach of bail, and misdemeanor criminal mischief and felony criminal mischief, according to police.

He was released on personal recognizance bail on the condition that he not return to the store.

But on Friday, at 12:57 a.m, police say he was seen in the parking lot and when approached by an officer, he accelerated away from the officer and into the front doors of the store. The store was closed and there was no one inside at the time.

He was arrested again, this time on charges of misdemeanor breach of bail, misdemeanor criminal trespass, and felony criminal mischief.

Ruddy was transported to the Coos County House of Corrections pending a hearing in the 1st Circuit Lancaster District Court

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)