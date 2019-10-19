Man arrested for setting church on fire in Athol

ATHOL, Mass. (WHDH) — One man has been arrested for setting a church on fire in Athol, the department of fire services says.

Trevor J. DeFrancesco, 21, who is currently without residence, was arrested for setting a fire at Our Lady Immaculate Church on School Street in Athol shortly after midnight.

DeFrancesco is charged with burning a building and breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony.

Investigators say there were multiple points of origin inside the church basement and concluded the fires were intentionally set.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers leaving moderate fire damage.

The church has smoke and water damage along with a water pipe that appears to have been compromised and help control the fire

DeFrancesco is being held at the Franklin County House of Correction on $20,000 bail and will be arraigned Monday morning.

The Athol Fire Department, the Athol Police Department, and State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal jointly investigated this fire.

