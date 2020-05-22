Man arrested in connection with deadly stabbing in Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old Weymouth man has been ordered held on $25,000 bail in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 19-year-old boy during a bonfire in a wooded area in Weymouth earlier this month.

Shawn Inglis was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact after he allegedly transported 26-year-old Kelsey Debello away from the area of the murder of Ryan M. Martin, housing her overnight, and disposing of certain items of evidence, according to a joint release issued by Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Weymouth Police Chief Richard M. Fuller.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing near Queen Anne’s Gate apartment complex in the area of Colonels Drive around 10:15 p.m. on May 7 found Martin suffering from stab wounds, according to the Norfolk District Attorney.

Martin was transported to South Shore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kelsey Debello, of Weymouth, was arrested on a murder charge Friday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller announced in a joint statement.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Inglis is due back in Quincy District Court on June 18, 2020.

