Man arrested in connection with South Boston stabbing, robbery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed another man and robbed him of his cellphone in South Boston early Tuesday morning, officials said.

Thomas Digaetano, of South Boston, is slated to be arraigned in South Boston District Court on charges including armed robbery and assault and battery with a knife, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation in the area of 452 East Eighth St. around 2:45 a.m. spoke with a victim who stated that he was stabbed in the leg and robbed of his cellphone, police said.

A search of the area led officers to Digaetano, who was reportedly found with blood on his shoes and in possession of a knife and the victim’s phone.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with minor lacerations.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)