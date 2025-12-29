LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The man who was apart of an hours-long standoff involving a SWAT team and police at his Leominster home appeared in court on Monday.

James Marsh, 64, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury.

Prosecutors say police were called to Marsh’s home in Leominster on Union Street Friday afternoon. When they entered the home, police say they found Marsh on the couch with a gun, and a woman wrapped in a sheet on the couch next to him. Crews left the home after seeing the weapon.

A three-hour standoff ensued. Marsh later surrendered. Police say they entered the home to find Marsh’s wife dead with trauma to her face and head.

“On December 26 during an altercation with his wife at home, he shot and killed his wife, and when police responded to the home, pointed a firearm at the responding police officers,” prosecutor Brett Dillon said.

Marsh is currently being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)