NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested in Virginia early Tuesday morning in connection with a homicide in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

An arrest warrant was issued against Alfonso Richards, 59, of New Bedford, Monday night but initial attempts to locate him were unsuccessful, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III.

Various interstate agencies were told to be on the lookout for Richards due to suspicion that he had fled the state, Quinn said.

Virginia State Police arrested Richards early Tuesday morning without incident outside Stafford County, Quinn added.

He is facing an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with the fatal shooting of Naurik Michel-Brown, 23, of New Bedford. That charge is expected to be upgraded to murder, Quinn added.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road transported Michel-Brown to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead.

