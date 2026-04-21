TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to an arson at a home in Taunton Tuesday morning, police announced.

Jeffrey Powers, who lives at the home, was arraigned in Taunton District Court Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with attempted murder and arson. Prosecutors did not detail what happened, or give a motive for the incident.

Taunton police and Fire responded to 6 Grant Street at approximately 7:14 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home’s second story.

Police said firefighters were able to enter the burning home and help three occupants exit safely.

Fire crews were able to put out the fire in about 35 minutes, police said. No one was hurt.

Taunton Police Arson Investigator Detective Derek Feeney is investigating the situation.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)