BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The defense for the man accused of crashing his SUV into an Apple Store in Hingham in 2022 is asking for a change of venue, saying the publicity surrounding the case would not allow him to have a fair trial.

Bradley Rein, 65, of Hingham, is charged with crashing his SUV through the front of the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops, killing one person, and injuring more than twenty others just days before Thanksgiving in 2022. He pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Rein’s defense team said extensive media coverage and the popularity of Derby Street Shops are reasons for the motion to change the location of the trial and move it out of Plymouth County.

Rein’s bail was revoked in August after prosecutors allege he failed a daily alcohol test, which is part of the conditions of his release. Prosecutors said that was not the first time Rein violated his release conditions. They said two other times, he had issues with his GPS ankle monitor.

His trial is scheduled for early 2027.

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