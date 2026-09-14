BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 43-year-old man appeared in Barnstable District Court Monday to face charges after he was accused of driving drunk and hitting a Barnstable police officer outside of a ZZ Top concert in Hyannis Sunday night.

Robert Brando-Hunt, of Osterville, is charged with Operating Under the Influence of Liquor (2nd Offense), Operating Under the Influence of Liquor with Serious Injury and Negligence, and Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

At approximately 10:05 p.m. Sunday night, Barnstable police and prosecutors said a black pickup traveling eastbound on West Main Street at a “high rate of speed” entered the marked crosswalk where the officer was directing traffic and struck him. They said impact forced the officer’s body “quite a distance into the other lane of travel.”

At the time of the crash, prosecutors said the police officer was standing in the crosswalk while assisting with pedestrian traffic after the concert at the Cape Cod Melody Tent. Investigators determined the officer was wearing a “bright-colored, reflective jacket and holding a flashlight while positioned in an illuminated crosswalk equipped with flashing lights.”

Prosecutors said this is a second offense drunk driving charge for Brando-Hunt, and his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit during Sunday’s crash.

The officer was first taken to Cape Cod Hospital before he was transferred to a Boston hospital where he underwent surgery. His current condition has not been released.

Brando-Hunt’s bail was set at $10,000 cash. He is due back in court in October.

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