HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was struck by a vehicle in Hyannis on Sunday night.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene outside Cape Cod Melody Tent, where ZZ Top had performed that night.

“At the time of the crash, the officer was standing in a marked crosswalk assisting with pedestrian traffic near the conclusion of a concert at the Cape Cod Melody Tent,” Barnstable police sadi in a statement. “A preliminary investigation determined that the officer was wearing a bright-colored, reflective jacket and holding a flashlight while positioned in an illuminated crosswalk equipped with flashing lights. A vehicle traveling eastbound on West Main Street entered the crosswalk and struck the officer.”

Investigators said the incident occurred around 10 p.m.; the officer was transported to a local hospital.

The driver was identified as a 43-year-old man from Ostervile.

“During the preliminary investigation, officers developed probable cause to believe driver was operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol,” officials said.

The operator was arrested at the scene and charged with operating under the influence, second offense, operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury and negligence, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

“The Barnstable Police Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation,” police said. “The roadway was closed for approximately one hour while officers conducted the investigation and documented the crash scene.”

The driver was bailed and will be arraigned at Barnstable District Court on Monday.

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