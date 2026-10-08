PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of a woman and her 2-year-old daughter in Providence, Rhode Island Wednesday, according to Providence police.

Nelson Blanco, 46, is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder involving an adult female victim, Assault with Intent to Commit Murder involving a 2-year-old child, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Breaking and Entering into a Dwelling Occupied by a Person Over 60, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Knife with a Blade Longer Than 3 Inches.

Police responded to the scene in the area of Broad and Public Streets Wednesday for a report of a stabbing. The woman and her daughter were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Blanco is expected to be arraigned Thursday morning.

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