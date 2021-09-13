WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing assault to murder and mayhem charges after police say he stabbed a person in the face during a large fight in Worcester over the weekend.

Jason Rennie, 33, of Worcester, was arrested early Sunday morning on charges including armed assault to murder, mayhem, two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in a parking lot at 73 Winter Street around 2 a.m. observed a large crowd and a chaotic scene, police said. They were then led to the stabbing victim, who was suffering from a serious eye injury.

The victim was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

Rennie was later tracked down and taken into custody following a brief foot chase in the area of Temple and Grafton streets.

It’s not clear when Rennie will be called to court.

An investigation remains ongoing.

