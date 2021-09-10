BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took a 32-year-old man into custody in connection with an alleged hammer attack at a Melrose construction site last month.

Jeremiah Rhodes is to be arraigned in Malden District Court on various assault charges after he was arrested in Brockton, according to a release issued by Melrose police.

Officers were called to an active construction site on Essex Street around 8 a.m. the morning of August 3 for reports of the assault and found the victim suffering from head wounds.

During their investigation, police said they determined that Rhodes attacked the victim with a hammer in a stairwell following an argument before fleeing the scene.

The victim was found in a different parking lot and transported to an area hospital with head injuries. Their condition was not released.

No further information was made available.

