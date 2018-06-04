Man facing civil rights charge in connection with destruction of Jewish landmark in Sharon

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 28-year-old man is facing a civil rights charge in connection with the destruction of a Jewish landmark in Sharon, police said.

Yerachmiel E. Taube, of Sharon, was arrested Saturday by officers investigating the repeated vandalism of The Sharon Eruv — a series of poles and string that mark the boundary of the Jewish community for the purpose of carrying items on the Sabbath, according to a post on the Sharon Police Department’s Facebook page.

Taube is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court Monday on charges including malicious destruction of property, destruction to a religious organization, interference with Civil Rights, and disorderly conduct.

The Sharon Eruv, built in 1990, has recently been the subject of “extensive vandalism,” according to police.

