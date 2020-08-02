Man facing drunk driving charge after hitting guardrail, blocking highway in Concord, NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is being charged with drunk driving after police say he struck a median guardrail and blocked a highway in New Hampshire on Sunday.

Troopers responding to a report of a motor vehicle accident around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 93 South in Concord found the vehicle with extensive damage blocking both lanes of traffic, state police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Dylan M. Lally, 21. of Londonderry was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

An investigation determined that Lally was attempting to enter I-93 South from the 393 West ramp when he failed to navigate the ramp, left the roadway, traveled across both lanes on I-93 South and hit the center median guardrail, police said. After striking the guardrail, the vehicle reentered the roadway and blocked both lanes of travel.

The investigation also found that Lally was driving while under the influence of alcohol and with an open container, police said.

He is facing an DWI charge and open container charge, authorities said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)