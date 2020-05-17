Man facing gun and drug charges following arrest in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is facing charges after police say he was carrying a gun, live ammunition, and drugs on Saturday night in Dorchester.

Officers patrolling Columbia Road just after 8:30 p.m. heard multiple gunshots in the area of Sumner Street and saw a white vehicle leaving a parking lot at high rate of speed, police said.

Officers approached the vehicle after it came to a stop on Annapolis Street and ordered the front passenger, Jonathan Dayton Young, 26, to exit the vehicle, but he refused multiple times, police said.

Young was forcibly removed from the vehicle and a firearm was immediately recovered, according to police.

Officers seized 20 rounds of live ammunition in a gun box from the trunk of the vehicle and a medium-sized plastic bag containing a substance believed to be crack cocaine in the center console, police said.

Young is being charged with carrying a loaded firearm without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and possession of class A drugs, police said.

The female driver, who had an active license to carry, was issued a summons.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)