Man found guilty in Peabody double murder faces sentencing

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts man found guilty in a Peabody double murder is expected to be sentenced Monday.

Wes Doughty, 42, faces mandatory life in prison for two first-degree murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Mark Greenlaw and stabbing death of Jennifer O’Conner in a home on Farm Avenue in February 2017, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Doughty’s attorneys said he admitted to killing the couple but that he did it to protect someone else who lived in the home, which prosecutors say was a drug den.

A jury found him guilty following a week-long trial.

