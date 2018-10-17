Man found guilty of felony murder in 2014 shooting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury has found a man guilty of felony murder but acquitted him of murder in connection with a 2014 shooting.

The New Haven Register reports that the jury reached its verdict against 20-year-old Damarquis Gray on Tuesday.

Murder convictions require the jury to find the defendant intended to kill the victim. A felony murder conviction means the victim was killed in the course of a defendant committing another crime.

Prosecutors say Gray and three other men tried to rob 20-year-old Durell Law in New Haven in broad daylight in January 2014.

Witnesses told police Law hit Gray as he went through his pockets and then Gray shot Law in the back as he ran away.

Gray faces 100 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Jan. 8.