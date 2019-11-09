Man hospitalized after crashing into multiple parked cars in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital after crashing their car into several parked cars in Chelsea early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash occurred near Willow and Grove streets around 4:15 a.m.

The man was transported to CHA in Everett with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash but say it appears speed was a factor.

No additional information has been released.

