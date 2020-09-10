Man hospitalized with serious injuries after incident involving forklift in Lynn

A man has been rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after an incident involving a forklift in Lynn on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to multiple calls reporting an industrial accident in the area of 10 Heath Court around 12:42 p.m. found the victim stuck in the forklift with multiple head injuries, according to Lynn Fire Capt. Joseph Zukas.

The 42-year-old man, who was reportedly in an out of consciousness, was treated at the scene before being transported to Mass. General Hospital in Boston.

No additional information was immediately released.

