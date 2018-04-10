Man killed by falling tree identified as baseball coach

HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of the 60-year-old man struck and killed by a tree while clearing debris left by recent storms in Massachusetts.

A spokeswoman for the Essex district attorney says Michael Sughrue died Sunday after a tree fell on him and pinned him to the ground at his Haverhill home.

Sughrue’s adult son was with him at the time. He tells The Eagle-Tribune it was a “freak thing that we didn’t see coming.”

Firefighters responding to the scene tried to lift the tree, but it was too big and needed to be cut into smaller pieces. Sughrue was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

His son was not injured.

Sughrue was a prominent Little League coach in the area.

