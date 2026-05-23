BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was killed when his vehicle was struck by a commuter rail train in Braintree on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to the crash determined that just before 5 p.m., a black Jeep Cherokee on West Street had intentionally driven around the crossing guard at the Grove Street crossing on the Braintree/Weymouth line as the train was approaching, according to police.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, police said, “On behalf of the Transit Police and the entire MBTA organization we offer our most sincere condolences to the victim’s family and friends.”

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