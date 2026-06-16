MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was pulled from the water in Mashpee Monday night, according to Mashpee Fire.

Mashpee Fire responded to Attaquin Park on Lake Avenue at approximatley 6:06 p.m. for a report of a swimmer who went under water and never resurfaced. Several nearby companies and an off-duty firefighter also came to help, and the off-duty firefighter called for the dive team.

The harbormaster and a firefighter went out on a boat to search for the man, and Mashpee Fire said they found him underwater near the first swimming buoy from the shore. Crews then swam from the shore to the buoy to rescue him.

The man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

Mashpee Fire said the man, who is described as being in his mid-twenties, was swimming with a friend when he went underwater.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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