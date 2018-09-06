Man rescued after 2 hours of treading water near UMass Boston

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who treaded water for about two hours near UMass Boston was rescued after tumbling out of a skiff Thursday morning, officials said.

Quincy police, Boston police and members of the U.S. Coast Guard responding to an area near the Savin Hill Yacht Club about 9 a.m. found an unmanned skiff that was doing circles in the water.

The man was later found a quarter of a mile from the skiff around 11 a.m., according to police.

There was no immediate word on the victim’s condition.

It’s not clear how the boater ended up in the water.

