WINDHAM, N.H. (AP) — A police officer suffered smoke inhalation while rescuing a man from a motel fire, authorities in Windham, New Hampshire, authorities said.

Heavy smoke was coming from the Manor Motel at about 10 p.m. Monday, Windham Fire Chief Thomas McPherson said. Several occupants made it out safely, but one person was still inside.

Police officer Christopher Van Hirtum and Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brady went into the room and found a mattress on fire, then found an unresponsive man on the floor, McPherson said. The man was taken to a hospital; there was no immediate word on his condition.

Van Hirtum suffered smoke inhalation and was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital, McPherson said.

No other rooms were affected, McPherson said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)