Man seriously injured after falling off roof in Raynham

RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off the roof of a two-and-a-half story home in Raynham Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a home on Plentywood Lane for a report of a man who had fallen from a roof about 12:15 p.m. found a Fall River man on the ground next to the house with injuries to his lower extremities, according to Raynham Police Chief James Donovan.

The man, believed to be in his late 40s or early 50s, was airlifted by medical helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicates the man was painting when he fell approximately 25 feet to the ground, officials said.

The incident is believed to be accidental in nature.

