BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has died after being shot in Roxbury, and Boston Police are working to figure out the circumstances of this case.

At about 6:05 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. When they arrived, they found an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Boston EMS transported him to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SKY7HD flew over the scene, and about 20 markers were visible there.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

