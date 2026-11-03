BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was stabbing in the neck at Copley Station Monday night.

Trasnit police said two men got into an argumetn outside the station. They said one of the men followed the victim to the station’s westbound platform where he stabbed him and then took off.

The victim is expected to be okay.

The attacker was tracked down and arrested.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)