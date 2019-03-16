Man struck, killed by commuter rail train in Beverly

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a commuter rail train in Beverly on Saturday night.

Transit police responding to the area of 248 Essex St. about 5:30 p.m. say a man was trespassing when he was struck by an inbound train on the Gloucester line at the Montserrat Station.

The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

This investigation is ongoing.

