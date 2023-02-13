NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man died Monday after being hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Natick, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The DA said emergency crews responded shortly after 4:30 p.m. to train tracks along East Central Street near the Natick/Wellesley town line.

On arrival, the DA said, police found a man in his 50s dead on the tracks.

The DA said the man appeared to have been struck by a commuter rail train traveling outbound from South Station to Framingham.

Officials announced a series of delays and train cancellations as a result of the incident

in both directions of travel along the Worcester/Framingham line Monday afternoon.

An investigation involving the Massachusetts State Police, MBTA Transit Police and Natick Police was ongoing as of Monday night.

