MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man suffered critical burns to about 50 percent of his body in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to Valley and Union streets just before 6 a.m. found the 38-year-old man had sustained severe burns at a homeless encampment, according to the Manchester Fire Department.

The man was taken to Elliot Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The fire appeared to be accidental in nature, fire officials said.

The cause remains under investigation.

