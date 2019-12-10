Man suspected in string of Dunkin’ robberies nabbed days after Thanksgiving police chase

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man suspected in a string of robberies at a Dunkin’ restaurant in New Hampshire over the summer was arrested last week after evading officers during a police chase in Bedford on Thanksgiving, officials said.

Travis Bruce, 38, of Manchester, was arraigned on Dec. 5 in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including burglary, disobeying an officer, driving after revocation or suspension for DUI, resisting arrest, driving without giving proof, and reckless operation, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Officers conducting enhanced burglary patrols at a Dunkin’ in Bedford at 8 White Ave. on Thanksgiving following three burglaries over the summer spotted a Chevy Blazer parked nearby on Bellemore Drive with its lights off, police said.

The driver, later identified as Bruce, turned on his lights and drove away from the scene. When an officer initiated a traffic stop, Bruce allegedly sped off on Route 114, prompting a chase that was later suspended due to safety concerns.

Police say the officer was able to note Bruce’s appearance. Investigators later learned that he allegedly stole cigarettes and lottery tickets when he broke into a Dunkin’ drive-thru window during a fourth robbery.

Bruce was arrested after police obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The burglaries remain under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)